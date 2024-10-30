 Pune: PMC Urges Citizens To Avoid Bursting Firecrackers, Opt For Eco-Friendly Decorations This Diwali
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC Urges Citizens To Avoid Bursting Firecrackers, Opt For Eco-Friendly Decorations This Diwali

Pune: PMC Urges Citizens To Avoid Bursting Firecrackers, Opt For Eco-Friendly Decorations This Diwali

Additional Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj BP said, "It's important to celebrate Diwali in a way that respects both the festive spirit and the environment. Let's light up our homes while protecting the city's air quality and preserving peace for everyone around."

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC Urges Citizens To Avoid Bursting Firecrackers, Opt For Eco-Friendly Decorations This Diwali | Pexels

Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Environment Department has issued an appeal to citizens to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner, minimising air and noise pollution by avoiding firecrackers and opting for sustainable alternatives.

The PMC has urged citizens to consider the following points:

Reduce Air Pollution:

Firecrackers contribute significantly to air pollution, which can lead to respiratory issues among residents. The PMC has encouraged all citizens to avoid bursting firecrackers, especially those that emit high levels of smoke. By doing so, citizens can help improve air quality and protect their health.

FPJ Shorts
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Diwali Bonus & Timely Salary To All MCD Sanitation Workers
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Diwali Bonus & Timely Salary To All MCD Sanitation Workers
JKPSC KAS CCE Result 2024 Out: Check Cut Off Details Here
JKPSC KAS CCE Result 2024 Out: Check Cut Off Details Here
'Light Nahi Jalegi, Diya Nahi Jalega': Communal Tensions Rise In Navi Mumbai As Muslims Object To Diwali Decorations In Taloja Society; Shocking Video Surfaces
'Light Nahi Jalegi, Diya Nahi Jalega': Communal Tensions Rise In Navi Mumbai As Muslims Object To Diwali Decorations In Taloja Society; Shocking Video Surfaces
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti Fields Shinde Sena's Suresh Patil From Mankhurd, Will Nawab Malik Withdraw Nomination As NCP Candidate
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti Fields Shinde Sena's Suresh Patil From Mankhurd, Will Nawab Malik Withdraw Nomination As NCP Candidate
Read Also
551 Candidates File Nominations For 21 Assembly Seats In Pune District: Check Out Constituency-Wise...
article-image

Minimise Noise Pollution:

Loud firecrackers, which contribute to noise pollution, can disturb the peace, especially in zones like hospitals, educational institutions, and courts. The PMC has reminded citizens that firecrackers exceeding 125 decibels are already prohibited and should be avoided entirely to ensure a quieter and more harmonious Diwali.

Eco-Friendly Alternatives:

The PMC has recommended that residents opt for eco-friendly lighting by using energy-efficient LED lights or solar-powered alternatives for decorations. Instead of PoP decorations, citizens are encouraged to use traditional, environmentally safe materials. Natural materials for rangoli, as well as eco-friendly lanterns and sky lanterns made from recyclable materials, can also help reduce waste.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Discontent Grows Among BJP Leaders In Pune Over Nominations...
article-image

Additional Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj BP said, "It's important to celebrate Diwali in a way that respects both the festive spirit and the environment. Let's light up our homes while protecting the city's air quality and preserving peace for everyone around."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Election 2024: 205 Nominations Filed in Aurangabad; Top 3 Candidates' Net Worth Exceeds...

Maharashtra Election 2024: 205 Nominations Filed in Aurangabad; Top 3 Candidates' Net Worth Exceeds...

Satara: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve Holds Successful Butterfly Survey, Records 122 Species; Now You Can...

Satara: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve Holds Successful Butterfly Survey, Records 122 Species; Now You Can...

Lokmanya Open Golf Championship Held at Pune Golf Club

Lokmanya Open Golf Championship Held at Pune Golf Club

Pune: PMC Urges Citizens To Avoid Bursting Firecrackers, Opt For Eco-Friendly Decorations This...

Pune: PMC Urges Citizens To Avoid Bursting Firecrackers, Opt For Eco-Friendly Decorations This...

Pune Municipal Corporation's 71 Staffers Resign Due To Increased Workload

Pune Municipal Corporation's 71 Staffers Resign Due To Increased Workload