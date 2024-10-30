Pune: PMC Urges Citizens To Avoid Bursting Firecrackers, Opt For Eco-Friendly Decorations This Diwali | Pexels

Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Environment Department has issued an appeal to citizens to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner, minimising air and noise pollution by avoiding firecrackers and opting for sustainable alternatives.

The PMC has urged citizens to consider the following points:

Reduce Air Pollution:

Firecrackers contribute significantly to air pollution, which can lead to respiratory issues among residents. The PMC has encouraged all citizens to avoid bursting firecrackers, especially those that emit high levels of smoke. By doing so, citizens can help improve air quality and protect their health.

Minimise Noise Pollution:

Loud firecrackers, which contribute to noise pollution, can disturb the peace, especially in zones like hospitals, educational institutions, and courts. The PMC has reminded citizens that firecrackers exceeding 125 decibels are already prohibited and should be avoided entirely to ensure a quieter and more harmonious Diwali.

Eco-Friendly Alternatives:

The PMC has recommended that residents opt for eco-friendly lighting by using energy-efficient LED lights or solar-powered alternatives for decorations. Instead of PoP decorations, citizens are encouraged to use traditional, environmentally safe materials. Natural materials for rangoli, as well as eco-friendly lanterns and sky lanterns made from recyclable materials, can also help reduce waste.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj BP said, "It's important to celebrate Diwali in a way that respects both the festive spirit and the environment. Let's light up our homes while protecting the city's air quality and preserving peace for everyone around."