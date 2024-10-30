551 Candidates File Nominations For 21 Assembly Seats In Pune District: Check Out Constituency-Wise Breakdown | ANI File Photo

A total of 551 candidates have filed their nominations for 21 Assembly seats in the Pune district, with the highest being 39 from the Pimpri constituency and the lowest being 17 from Junnar.

Here is the constituency-wise breakdown:

1. Junnar Assembly seat – 17

2. Ambegaon Assembly seat – 20

3. Khed-Alandi Assembly seat – 23

4. Shirur Assembly seat – 28

5. Daund Assembly seat – 22

6. Indapur Assembly seat – 38

7. Baramati Assembly seat – 36

8. Purandar Assembly seat – 28

9. Bhor Assembly seat – 23

10. Maval Assembly seat – 18

11. Chinchwad Assembly seat – 32

12. Pimpri Assembly seat – 39

13. Bhosari Assembly seat – 24

14. Wadgaon Sheri Assembly seat – 24

15. Shivajinagar Assembly seat – 24

16. Kothrud Assembly seat – 23

17. Khadakwasla Assembly seat – 28

18. Parvati Assembly seat – 22

19. Hadapsar Assembly seat – 35

20. Pune Cantonment Assembly seat – 27

21. Kasba Peth Assembly seat – 20

The last date to withdraw nominations is November 4.

The elections are set to be held on November 20, with vote counting on November 23.