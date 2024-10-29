 Pune: Days After Venting on Social Media, Dheeraj Ghate Joins Campaign for BJP Candidates, Including Hemant Rasane
Pune: Days After Venting on Social Media, Dheeraj Ghate Joins Campaign for BJP Candidates, Including Hemant Rasane

For the uninitiated, on Sunday as soon as the BJP announced Hemant Rasane as its official candidate for the Kasba Assembly constituency in Pune, Ghate, who was also in the race for the ticket, took to social media to express his dissatisfaction.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
Pune: Days After Venting on Social Media, Dheeraj Ghate Joins Campaign for BJP Candidates, Including Hemant Rasane

Days after venting on social media after he did not get ticket from BJP in Kasba Peth assembly seat, BJP city president Dheeraj Ghate on Tuesday joined the nomination form filing rally for Hemant Rasane.

Ghate attended the rally with BJP leaders and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol.

Taking to X, he wrote lets now forget what all happened and let's elect the Mahyuti.

"It is human nature to be upset by certain decisions. But it is equally important to move forward without getting stuck in it. I have always been a true worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party and will continue to be so. I became active from Tuesday to elect all the eight candidates of Mahayuti in Pune. The candidature of BJP-Mahayuti in the Kasba Peth Assembly Constituency, Hemant Rasane, was filed on Tuesday. I was present on this occasion, and I wished him to win with a large margin of votes. All necessary efforts will be made by Pune City BJP to bring a BJP-Mahayuti government once again to the state."

For the uninitiated, on Sunday as soon as the BJP announced Hemant Rasane as its official candidate for the Kasba Assembly constituency in Pune, Ghate, who was also in the race for the ticket, took to social media to express his dissatisfaction.

Taking to X, on a saffron background, he posted that they want a Hindutvavadi government but don't want a candidate who has worked for Hindus for 30 years.

