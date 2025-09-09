 Pune VIDEOS: Shiv Mandir Vandalised In Mundhwa’s Keshav Nagar; Outraged Residents Demand Action
Pune VIDEOS: Shiv Mandir Vandalised In Mundhwa’s Keshav Nagar; Outraged Residents Demand Action

According to information received, on Monday morning, when the local residents went to the mandir to perform their usual puja and take darshan, they witnessed the vandalism. After that, they also saw the Shivling missing, appearing to be stolen. When the residents searched for it, it was found in a garbage pile nearby

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
Pune VIDEOS: Shiv Mandir Vandalised In Mundhwa’s Keshav Nagar; Outraged Residents Demand Action | Sourced

Pune: A shocking incident has come forward in Pune's Mundhwa area where a Shiv temple within the Godrej Infinity housing society was vandalised. The more grave situation is that the Shivling (Lord Shiva's idol) was reported missing but was later found in a garbage pile. Residents are demanding strict action against culprits yet to be identified.

Watch Videos:

According to information received, on Monday morning, when the local residents went to the mandir to perform their usual puja and take darshan, they witnessed the vandalism. After that, they also saw the Shivling missing, appearing to be stolen. When the residents searched for it, it was found in a garbage pile nearby. 

The Godrej Infinity society members allege this was done by members within the society. This matter has been reported to the Mundhwa Police Station, and action has been taken in this regard by Mundhwa Police. Lord Shiva devotees and Sakal Hindu Samaj in Mundhwa have condemned this incident and said that this is a very disgraceful act.

article-image

A Maha Aarti was arranged by the locals to condemn the act and pay respects to the vandalised idol and mandir on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m.

(This is a developing story; further details are awaited.)

