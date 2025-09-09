Crores Spent, Yet Nashik Residents Left Fuming Over Pothole-Ridden Roads |

Despite spending lakhs of rupees every year, potholes are created on the roads due to rain. This situation that has arisen everywhere in Nashik has left citizens and vehicle owners perplexed.

Although the municipal administration claims to be taking the initiative to change this picture that has emerged over the last four to six months, in reality, there is not much change in the situation. Citizens are expecting that the 'waiting' roads should be stopped at least during the festive season.

Roads have been literally flooded in most places in Nashik city. Two-wheeler or car drivers are perplexed due to potholes on the roads. Frequent accidents have injured many and have also claimed the lives of some.

Traffic congestion is a problem that is cropping up everywhere. Despite multiple complaints to the Municipal Corporation, there is no expected improvement. Three days ago, the state's Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan also admitted that the roads are in a bad condition.

He assured that the roads will be repaired after the rains stop. What is special is that the administration satisfies itself by completing the repair work on this situation that arises every year. However, the administration has no answer to the question of why such a situation arises even after spending lakhs of rupees on it.

The situation is the same everywhere..

The area of ​​Nashik city has increased. The graph of population and the number of vehicles has also increased. Potholes have spread on the roads in all the suburban areas of Old Nashik, Panchavati, New Nashik, Nashik Road, and Satpur.

Apart from this, the picture in many new areas that have been developed recently is not different. Small and big accidents are also being recorded every day. Angrily, citizens are asking when this situation will change.

The Municipal Corporation's strange claim..

The Municipal Corporation administration, which is angry about this situation, has announced that 3810 out of 5777 potholes in the city have been filled, while clarifying that 1926 potholes are still to be filled.

This claim of the administration is being expressed as a surprise, and both the issues of the potholes that have been filled and whose permission is being sought to fill the remaining potholes are being pointed out by conscious citizens.

Silence of former corporators, politicians..

Meanwhile, citizens are also expressing displeasure over the silence of former corporators who have been in the Municipal Corporation for many years as representatives of the people, as well as politicians who are ready to fight the upcoming elections with their knees tied to bashing, on the issue of potholes in the city.

It is being expressed that those who have spent lakhs of rupees for their 'political branding' for the recently concluded Ganeshotsav and the upcoming Sharadiya Navratri festival are not even ready to take a 'br' on this social issue.