Pune: Trouble for Sunil Tingre as Jagdish Mulik Says, 'Waiting for Order from Party; Wadgaon Sheri MLA Should Have Clean Image'

The tiff between BJP and NCP (AP) in the Wadgaon Sheri constituency of Pune does not seem to be ending yet. Even as the NCP (AP) announced incumbent MLA Sunil Tingre as its official candidate, BJP's Jagdish Mulik has expressed his displeasure, stating that he is waiting for the order from the party.

Without naming anyone or referring to specific incidents, he mentioned that the MLA of Wadgaon Sheri should have a clean image. It should be noted that the incumbent MLA Tingre was accused of altering the course of the investigation on the night of the Porsche accident and was later interrogated by Pune Police.

However, party chief Ajit Pawar gave him a clean chit, stating that while he was indeed interrogated, he had no role in the accident. Mulik has been pressing for the ticket, especially after being denied a ticket for the Pune Lok Sabha polls. At that time, he had a meeting with Pawar, after which he started campaigning for Murlidhar Mohol. This time, even after meeting Fadnavis, he has made it clear that he is ready to fight and is just waiting for the order from the party.