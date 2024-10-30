 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Discontent Grows Among BJP Leaders In Pune Over Nominations Amid Alliance With Ajit Pawar's NCP
The BJP, traditionally recognised as a party with disciplined cadres, now faces an unexpected challenge in Pune. Several party leaders in the area, who were hopeful of receiving nominations for the assembly elections, are openly expressing their displeasure after being denied the ticket, despite having worked for the party for two or three decades.

Last year, the BJP formed an alliance with Ajit Pawar's NCP, a party with which it has had a contentious political rivalry for over 25 years. This alliance has already generated widespread dissatisfaction within the party. To add to this, there is a growing sentiment that some loyal party leaders are being denied tickets to appease their alliance partners.

The bone of contention is some seats where the BJP has had a strong presence such as Kasba Peth and Kothrud. BJP city president Dheeraj Ghate was an aspirant for the Kasba Peth seat. However, the BJP state leadership has decided to field Hemand Rasne. In the bypolls held a couple of years ago in Kasba Peth, Rasne lost to Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar.

Similar situation is now seen in Kothrud constituency, the BJP has fielded former BJP state president Chandrakant Patil. But a long time BJP activist Amol Balwadkar was pitching for this candidature since the last assembly polls. Balwadkar announced on Monday that he will withdraw from the contest as he is a disciplined party worker.

Similar situation exists in many other constituencies in Pune district. In Daund some party activists openly said in a meeting held by BJP leader and contestant Rahul Kul that they were not happy with the alliance with Ajit Pawar's NCP.

