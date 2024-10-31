PHOTOS: Replica Of Pune's Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple Unveiled In Thailand's Phuket | Sourced

Shreemant Dagdusheth Ganpati Bappa is a beloved deity, known not only in Pune but globally. Now, an identical replica of both the idol and the temple has been constructed in Phuket, Thailand. The idol of Dagdusheth Ganpati will soon be ceremonially installed and worshipped in this temple. To mark the occasion, a procession of the idol, destined for installation in Phuket, was recently held from Lal Mahal to the Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple in Pune.

The ceremonial worship event in Pune was attended by Trust President Sunil Rasne, Vice President Manik Chavan, Treasurer Mahesh Suryavanshi, Rajabhau Chavan, Raju Sheth Sankala, Suwarnayug Tarun Mandal President Prakash Chavan, Mangesh Suryavanshi, Sachin Akhade, and other trustees and volunteers. The Chairperson of Phuket 9 Real Estate Company Limited, businesswoman Papa Son Mipa, along with her associates, was also present at the event to perform the idol's worship. This temple is being constructed under her initiative and with personal funding. Trust Administrative Officer Chetan Lodha played a key role in coordinating and providing special support for this project.

Papa Son Mipa shared, "The blessings of Dagdusheth Ganpati give us strength. Building this temple in Phuket seemed almost impossible, but thanks to the cooperation of the Dagdusheth Ganpati Trust and the Indian community, it is now a reality. We are extremely happy about this. Even our Prime Minister is monitoring the ongoing temple work in Phuket."

Trust President Sunil Rasne remarked, "The installation of Ganpati's idol and temple in Thailand brings honour to Indian culture and traditions. A grand 50-foot temple has been constructed. This Ganpati temple, named 'Lord Shreemant Ganpati Bappa Temple,' is located near Rawai Beach in Phuket. Now, Ganpati devotees from Thailand and nearby regions can also visit and worship Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati."

He further mentioned that, along with the main idol, a small Panchadhatu (five-metal) idol, as well as statues of Siddhi Mata, Buddhi Mata, Shri Laksh, and Shri Labh, will also be permanently installed in the temple. Just as there is a Shiva temple at Dagdusheth in Pune, a similar temple will be present in Phuket. The exact replica of the Dagdusheth Ganpati idol was crafted in Pune, taking approximately one year and 20 days to complete. Lord Ganpati is a revered deity for devotees worldwide. Many devotees from Thailand visit Pune, and now they can seek Bappa’s blessings in their own country. The project has incurred an approximate cost of ₹9 crore to date.

Temple construction completed in 15 months

The temple's foundation ceremony took place in July 2023, and its construction is now nearly complete after approximately 15 months. Additionally, the Ganesh Yantra has been consecrated and ceremonially installed in the idol in the Phuket temple. Soon, the temple will open for devotees following the official consecration ceremony. Jewellery and divine ornaments for the Ganpati idol and the entire Ganesh family of deities have also been crafted for this temple.