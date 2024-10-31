 Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 69 Candidates In Fray For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East Constituency
The last date for withdrawing candidatures is November 4, and it will become clear on that day how many candidates will remain in the fray

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 69 Candidates In Fray For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East Constituency

The last date for filing nomination forms for the Maharashtra Assembly polls was October 29. A total of 437 candidates submitted 613 nomination forms for nine Assembly constituencies in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. After scrutiny on Wednesday, 537 forms from 397 candidates were declared valid. The last date for withdrawing candidatures is November 4, and it will become clear on that day how many candidates will remain in the fray.

Meanwhile, in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East constituency, the forms of 69 candidates were declared valid, making it the constituency with the most candidates in the district. Most of these candidates are rebels from Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti, having filed nominations independently. This situation is bound to cause significant challenges for the official candidates of Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi. Senior leaders have already begun strategising to convince the rebels to withdraw their nominations. However, the final picture of the contest will only become clear on November 4.

