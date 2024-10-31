Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 69 Candidates In Fray For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East Constituency | File/PTI

The last date for filing nomination forms for the Maharashtra Assembly polls was October 29. A total of 437 candidates submitted 613 nomination forms for nine Assembly constituencies in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. After scrutiny on Wednesday, 537 forms from 397 candidates were declared valid. The last date for withdrawing candidatures is November 4, and it will become clear on that day how many candidates will remain in the fray.

Meanwhile, in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East constituency, the forms of 69 candidates were declared valid, making it the constituency with the most candidates in the district. Most of these candidates are rebels from Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti, having filed nominations independently. This situation is bound to cause significant challenges for the official candidates of Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi. Senior leaders have already begun strategising to convince the rebels to withdraw their nominations. However, the final picture of the contest will only become clear on November 4.

In total, 53 forms from 42 candidates in the district were declared invalid after scrutiny. Forms were rejected for various reasons, including missing signatures, lack of proposers and seconders, incorrect names, wrong dates, and incorrect constituency names, among other issues.

In the Sillod constituency, 38 candidates submitted 56 forms, of which 46 forms from 35 candidates were declared valid. In Aurangabad (Central), 36 candidates submitted 47 forms, with 45 forms from 35 candidates being valid. In Aurangabad (East), 78 candidates submitted 110 forms, and 97 forms from 69 candidates were valid. In Phulambri constituency, 68 candidates submitted 92 forms, with 88 forms from 65 candidates being valid. In Kannad constituency, 50 candidates submitted 74 forms, and 58 forms from 43 candidates were valid. In Aurangabad (West), 30 candidates submitted 47 forms, with 44 forms from 28 candidates being valid. In Paithan, 53 candidates submitted 78 forms, and 67 forms from 51 candidates were valid. In Gangapur, 54 candidates filed 72 forms, and 59 forms from 45 candidates were valid. In Vaijapur, 30 candidates filed 37 forms, and 33 forms from 26 candidates were valid.