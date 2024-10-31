 IndiGo Launches Nashik-Jaipur Direct Flights, Sees Strong Response Despite High Ticket Prices
This new air link is expected to benefit tourists and boost religious tourism for visitors from Rajasthan and nearby areas to Nashik

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
IndiGo Launches Nashik-Jaipur Direct Flights, Sees Strong Response Despite High Ticket Prices | File Photo

Air travel between Nashik and Jaipur was officially launched on Tuesday, October 29, with IndiGo Airlines operating flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The new route offers Nashik residents a direct flight to Jaipur in just three hours, with strong passenger turnout on the first day despite initial ticket prices of around ₹10,000.

The inaugural flight from Jaipur departed at 11:20am, arriving in Nashik by 2:20pm, while the return flight left Nashik at 2:40pm, reaching Jaipur by 5:30pm. Nashik residents welcomed the new service, which eliminates the need to travel via Mumbai for flights to Jaipur.

This new air link is expected to benefit tourists and boost religious tourism for visitors from Rajasthan and nearby areas to Nashik. Currently, 10 to 15 luxury buses operate daily between Nashik and Jaipur, and many residents use Mumbai-based air and rail services for this route.

