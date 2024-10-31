 Nashik: Igatpuri Police Seize 101 Kg Of Ganja, Arrest Two
Nashik: Igatpuri Police Seize 101 Kg Of Ganja, Arrest Two

The seized items, valued at ₹31.61 lakh, include ganja worth ₹20.34 lakh, a white car worth ₹11 lakh, and two mobile phones

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Igatpuri Police Seize 101 Kg Of Ganja, Arrest Two

During a vehicle inspection on the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Nandgaon, the Igatpuri Police, in coordination with the District Vehicle Branch, seized 101 kg of ganja and a car, with a total value of ₹31.61 lakh. This operation is part of a broader crackdown on illegal activities in light of the state's assembly election code of conduct.

Guided by Special Inspector General Dattatraya Karale and District Superintendent Vikram Deshmane, the inspection took place on Tuesday evening at the Samruddhi Mahamarg. The intercepted car, registration number MH48 DC 0987, was found carrying 49 packets of dry marijuana in three black cloth bags. The driver initially claimed to be a cloth merchant but could not provide a clear explanation for the contents.

The accused, Jaiprakash Lal Bahadur Tiwari (40) and Pradip Bholanath Dubey (47), were arrested.

A case under Sections 8(c), 20(b), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, has been registered against them at the Igatpuri police station. The seized items, valued at ₹31.61 lakh, include ganja worth ₹20.34 lakh, a white car worth ₹11 lakh, and two mobile phones.

The operation was led by Police Inspector Rahul Tasre, Sub-Inspector Sandeep Shinde, and a team from the Secret Department and District Traffic Branch. Further investigation is underway.

