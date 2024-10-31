Pune Police Launch Crackdown On Unlicensed Firecracker Shops, Register Five Cases | FPJ Photo

The Airport Police Station has registered five cases against shops for the illegal sale of firecrackers in the Viman Nagar, Lohegaon and Wadgaon Sheri areas. The vendors were selling crackers without seeking any NOCs or permissions from the fire department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) or the police.

Senior Inspector Sachin Dhamane said, "Our responsibility is to prevent unauthorised and potentially dangerous activities, especially during this time of year. Such actions will ensure that festive celebrations remain safe and enjoyable for everyone."

Authorised stalls are only permitted in specific areas, such as Vartak Garden and Golibar Maidan, where safety measures are strictly implemented. However, several vendors in the city areas were found operating without any permits, posing potential fire risks in residential neighbourhoods.

A police team visited several firecracker stalls and found that five vendors did not have the requisite permissions. This action aimed to ensure public safety during the festive season by curbing unlicensed firecracker sales.

The police team carefully sealed the firecrackers in cardboard boxes, labelled with the signatures of the witnesses and the police inspector. The authorities have secured the seized items in a safe location. Given the lack of safety measures, the police have booked the violators under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Himmat Jadhav said, "To ensure the safety of the citizens, we are conducting patrolling across the city. We received information based on which we have registered five cases of illegal firecracker shops in the Viman Nagar area. The owners running these unlicensed stalls will be booked under relevant sections and a fine will also be imposed."

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Additional Commissioner Prithviraj BP has also directed the encroachment department to dismantle these stalls set up on roads and footpaths and submit a report on their removal.