 Central Railway To Operate Superfast Special Train Between Pune And Bhubaneswar; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneCentral Railway To Operate Superfast Special Train Between Pune And Bhubaneswar; Check Details Here

Central Railway To Operate Superfast Special Train Between Pune And Bhubaneswar; Check Details Here

Central Railway has decided to run an additional superfast special train between Pune and Bhubaneswar to clear the extra rush of passengers

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
Central Railway To Operate Superfast Special Train Between Pune And Bhubaneswar; Check Details Here | File Photo

Central Railway has decided to run an additional superfast special train between Pune and Bhubaneswar to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Details are as follows:

Train no. 01451 Pune-Bhubaneshwar Superfast Special will depart from Pune at 11:30am on May 18 and will reach Bhubaneswar at 2:30am on the third day.

Read Also
Vehicles In Pune To Be Fined ₹10,000 At Petrol Pumps For Not Having Valid PUC Certificate? Here's...
article-image

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Akola, Badnera, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bhatapara, Bilaspur, Champa, Sakti, Raigarh, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakaradharpur, Tatanagar, Hijli, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, and Cuttack.

Composition: A total of 22 ICF coaches, including two AC-3 tier, 18 sleeper class, and two luggage cum guard brake vans.

Read Also
Pune Exclusive: Katraj's Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park Registers ₹1 Crore Drop In Revenue
article-image

Reservation: Booking for train no. 01451 is already open at all computerised reservation centres & the website www.irctc.com.

For detailed timings of stoppages of special trains, you can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Dengue Day: Pune District Administration Urges Citizens To Prevent Mosquito Breeding Spots

National Dengue Day: Pune District Administration Urges Citizens To Prevent Mosquito Breeding Spots

Central Railway To Operate Superfast Special Train Between Pune And Bhubaneswar; Check Details Here

Central Railway To Operate Superfast Special Train Between Pune And Bhubaneswar; Check Details Here

Maharashtra: ITBP Jawan, On One-Month Leave, Dies In Accident During Storm (VIDEO)

Maharashtra: ITBP Jawan, On One-Month Leave, Dies In Accident During Storm (VIDEO)

Village In Maharashtra's Satara District Passes Liquor Ban Resolution Unanimously

Village In Maharashtra's Satara District Passes Liquor Ban Resolution Unanimously

VIDEO: Youth Heckles PM Modi During His Speech In Nashik, Says 'Speak On Onions'

VIDEO: Youth Heckles PM Modi During His Speech In Nashik, Says 'Speak On Onions'