Central Railway To Operate Superfast Special Train Between Pune And Bhubaneswar; Check Details Here | File Photo

Central Railway has decided to run an additional superfast special train between Pune and Bhubaneswar to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Details are as follows:

Train no. 01451 Pune-Bhubaneshwar Superfast Special will depart from Pune at 11:30am on May 18 and will reach Bhubaneswar at 2:30am on the third day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Akola, Badnera, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bhatapara, Bilaspur, Champa, Sakti, Raigarh, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakaradharpur, Tatanagar, Hijli, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, and Cuttack.

Composition: A total of 22 ICF coaches, including two AC-3 tier, 18 sleeper class, and two luggage cum guard brake vans.

Reservation: Booking for train no. 01451 is already open at all computerised reservation centres & the website www.irctc.com.

For detailed timings of stoppages of special trains, you can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.