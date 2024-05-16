Village In Maharashtra's Satara District Passes Liquor Ban Resolution Unanimously | Representative Image

In Maharashtra, several villages have opted for liquor bans, and Padali in Satara district is the latest addition to this list. The decision came after women in the village stepped forward to advocate for the prohibition of liquor. Subsequently, a resolution was unanimously passed during the Gram Sabha, effectively banning the sale of alcohol.

Padali is renowned as the "village of teachers" and is particularly famous for the Jyotiba festival, typically celebrated in March or April. This festival spans several days and encompasses various rituals and cultural festivities. Among its highlights are processions where devotees carry the idol of Jyotiba on a palanquin, accompanied by music and dance, culminating in prayers and offerings at the Jyotiba temple. Additionally, the village's proximity to the historic Ajinkyatara fort, also known as the "fort of the saptarishi," adds to its cultural significance.

The women of Padali had long been advocating for a liquor ban to safeguard the well-being of the community. They urged the Gram Panchayat to enact a resolution for complete prohibition, aiming to prevent the adverse effects of alcohol consumption on individuals' lives. Before the resolution, the women had formally petitioned the Borgaon Police Station regarding the issue. The entire village community responded positively to the call for a liquor ban.

The resolution, passed on Wednesday, saw the participation of key village stakeholders, including Sarpanch Amarsingh Dhane, Deputy Sarpanch Pranali Dhane, law enforcement officials, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, Self Help Groups, and villagers, all demonstrating their support for the initiative.