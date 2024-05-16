 Maharashtra: ITBP Jawan, On One-Month Leave, Dies In Accident During Storm (VIDEO)
Following the heartbreaking incident, mourning engulfed Karve village in Karad taluka

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan, Amol Prahlad Thorat (32), who had returned to his village in Maharashtra's Karad taluka for a one-month leave, tragically lost his life in an accident, officials said on Thursday.

Watch Video:

Thorat, a resident of Karve village in Karad, had served with the ITBP for the past 13 years. While riding his two-wheeler around 6:30pm on Tuesday, he encountered a severe storm of wind, lightning, and heavy rain. In the midst of this tempestuous weather, he lost control of his vehicle and tragically fell into a sugarcane field, along with his two-wheeler, resulting in his untimely demise. Some farmers who came to the farm in the evening discovered Thorat lying in the field and immediately rushed him to the hospital. However, despite their efforts, it was too late to save him.

Following the heartbreaking incident, mourning engulfed Karve village. Thorat's final rites were conducted at the crematorium situated on the banks of the Krishna river in Karve. Military officials paid their respects at his funeral, which was attended by thousands of villagers who joined the funeral procession to bid their last farewell to the brave ITBP jawan.

Thorat is survived by his mother, father, elder brother, sister-in-law, and sister.

