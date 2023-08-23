Pune: Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati To Join Immersion Procession Earlier This Year |

In a departure from its long-standing tradition, the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati of Pune will be participating in immersion procession on Lakshmi Road at the early hour of 4 PM this year. This change comes in response to the growing delays in the departure of the procession in recent years, causing inconvenience to devotees who eagerly await the revered deity's darshan.

Historically, the iconic Dagdusheth Ganapati has been a central attraction in Pune's Ganesh Visarjan procession, which takes place at night. However, the decision to shift the timing to 4 PM was officially announced during a press conference held by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust's President Manik Chavan on Wednesday.

Immersion procession of Dagdusheth used to starts at night

For several decades, the grand immersion procession of the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati has unfolded at night, following the route made available by the police department on Lakshmi Road. However, the procession's timing has faced increasing delays each year, impacting the overall experience for both devotees and procession participants.

By commencing the procession at 4 PM, the trust intends to bring the timing back to its intended schedule.

As per the revised plan, the procession will pass through Belbag Chowk, followed by Ganapatis from other revered mandals. The organizers have sought cooperation and coordination to ensure a seamless and timely procession, preserving the cultural and spiritual significance of the Ganesh Visarjan tradition.

