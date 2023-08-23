Pune: Former PMC Corporator Chooses Ambulance Over Car in PMC Property Tax Lucky Draw Prize |

Former Aundh-Baner ward corporator and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Jyoti Ganesh Kalamkar, surprised many by opting for an ambulance instead of the car she won in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Property Tax Lucky Draw.

Kalamkar chose to make a unique request to the PMC, opting to donate an ambulance of equal value instead of a regular prize like a petrol car. She submitted a letter with this special request to the PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar on Tuesday.



PMC's lottery scheme

Explaining her decision, Kalamkar stated, "My primary aim with this request is to assist people in need and ensure they receive prompt medical aid. There are situations where individuals require urgent medical attention and must reach a hospital swiftly. By donating an ambulance, my goal is to ensure that these individuals receive the necessary medical assistance when they need it most."

The PMC introduced a scheme during the 2023-24 financial year to reward property owners who promptly paid their taxes with various prizes, and Kalamkar was one of the fortunate winners of this initiative, securing a petrol car in the property tax lottery draw.

