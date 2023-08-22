Pune Cops Receive Call From US Informing About Alleged Terrorists Hiding In Mumbai, Probe Launched

Pixabay

The Pune Police Control Room received a concerning call at 1 am on Tuesday, reporting the presence of terrorists in Mumbai. Swiftly acting on the information, Pune Police promptly notified their counterparts in the Mumbai Police. Currently, the Mumbai Crime Branch is deeply engaged in investigating this matter.

Sources have revealed that the call was made from the United States. The caller indicated that an individual associated with terrorists was operating within Mumbai. Allegedly, this individual claimed to be connected with the terrorists while simultaneously working at an investment firm located in Worli.

Upon receiving the information from Pune Police, the Crime Branch launched an investigation into the caller's identity. It was determined that the caller, identified as Arth Panchal, had provided details of the supposed terrorist, including their name and mobile number.

Complex Investigation Unveils School Rivalry

Further probing unearthed a connection between the suspect and the caller. The suspect, who was initially reported as having ties with terrorists, was found to be a former IIT-Bombay student residing in the UK. Intriguingly, both the caller and the suspect had attended the same school in Ahmedabad during their childhood.

Enmity Amidst Academic Excellence

The investigation revealed that the caller, Arth Panchal, and the suspect shared a history of rivalry. The enmity reportedly stemmed from their academic achievements, with the suspect excelling in studies and triggering jealousy in Panchal.

The suspect, who had studied at IIT-Bombay and currently resides in the UK, was ultimately located overseas. However, Panchal contradicted his initial claim, asserting that the individual he referred to was a resident of Pune. The contact number used by the caller appeared to be from the US, but authorities are diligently working to verify its authenticity.

Technological Challenges in Tracking

Despite technological efforts, tracing the caller's number has proven intricate. The displayed number seems to originate from a different country, complicating the process of determining the exact source. However, preliminary findings suggest that the caller operates in the USA, while the victim works in the UK, a complex scenario that echoes a rivalry originating from their shared schooling days in Ahmedabad.

"However, prima facie the police have come to know that the caller works in the USA while the victim works in the UK and both studied in same school in Ahmedabad and had rivalry since childhood days, " said the police officer.

