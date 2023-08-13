 Mumbai News: Mentally Unstable Man Held For Making Hoax Threat Call
The accused was identified as Rukhsar Ahmed, who was arrested within two hours of the crime.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Caller arrested | Representative pic

Mumbai: A tailor, who is said to be mentally unstable, was taken into custody on Saturday for allegedly making a hoax threat call to Mumbai police. The case is the latest in a string of similar episodes which have taken place recently. The accused was identified as Rukhsar Ahmed, who was arrested within two hours of the crime. He allegedly dialled the police and threatened that there was 100 kg of bomb in the city. Swinging into action, the cops traced Ahmed and nabbed him from the vicinity of the international airport.

