Mumbai Police Receive Call Threatening Serial Bomb Blasts In Local Trains; Probe Underway

Mumbai Police on Sunday (August 6) said that the police control room received a threat call from an unidentified man. The caller told police that serial blasts will take place on a local train in Mumbai. The caller claimed to be speaking from the Vile Parle area and then switched off his phone. Police is investigating the matter.
(This is breaking news. More details awaited)
