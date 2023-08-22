Pune Police Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell Busts Drug Ring, Seizes ₹1.16 Crore Worth of Opium |

The Anti-Narcotics Cell 1 of the Pune Police Crime Branch has arrested three individuals for selling drugs in the city. They managed to seize opium worth ₹1.16 crore from the people involved.

The arrested individuals are Sumer Jairamji Bishnoi (50), resident of Kondhwa Budruk and hails from Jodhpur district, Rajasthan, along with Chavandsingh Mansingh Rajput and Lokendrasingh Mahendrasingh Rajput. The operation took place at Gokul Nagar, on lane number one of Katraj-Kondhwa Road, officials said on Tuesday.

The officers and staff of The Anti-Narcotics Cell 1 were patrolling in the area under the jurisdiction of Kondhwa Police Station when officers Pandurang Pawar and Sachin Malve received information about someone selling opium near Shehdutta Building on Katraj-Kondhwa Road. The team conducted a raid at the location and apprehended Sumer Bishnoi, confiscating 3 kg of opium worth ₹64.28 lakh from him and registered a case against him under the NDPS Act.

2.60 kg of opium seized from second accused

During questioning in police custody, Sumer Bishnoi revealed that he had purchased the drugs from Chavandsingh Rajput and Lokendrasingh Rajput. He also mentioned that he had more drugs in his possession. Following this information, the other accused were apprehended, and items worth ₹52.25 lakh were seized from them. This included 2.60 kg of opium worth ₹52 lakh. The case is being investigated by API Shailaja Jankar.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of CP Ritesh Kumar, Joint CP Sandeep Karnik, Addl CP Ramnath Pokale, DCP Amol Zende, and ACP Sunil Tambe. The Senior PI Vinayak Gaikwad, along with API Laxman Dhengle, API Shailaja Jankar, and officers Pandurang Pawar, Sachin Malve, and others were involved in the operation.