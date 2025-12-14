Rashtriya Lok Adalat In Beed Resolves 1,904 Cases, Settlements Worth ₹12.53 Crore | Sourced

Beed: As many as 1,904 cases were amicably resolved through negotiation and mediation during the Rashtriya Lok Adalat organised in the district on Saturday, resulting in settlements amounting to ₹12.53 crore, officials said.

The Lok Adalat was formally inaugurated by Anand Yawalkar, Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Beed, and Chief District and Sessions Judge. The event was attended by District Judge V.H. Patawadkar, Ad hoc District Judge S.S. Ghorpade, DLSA Secretary W.A. Syed, along with judicial officers from various courts, members of the Bar, and District Lawyers Association President R.V. Deshmukh, among others.

According to officials, a total of 8,265 pending cases from the Beed district court were placed before the Lok Adalat benches. These included matters related to civil disputes, criminal cases, motor accident compensation claims, land acquisition cases, and other categories. Out of these, 543 cases were successfully settled through the mutual consent of the parties involved.

In addition, 33,221 pre-litigation cases were taken up during the proceedings, of which 1,361 cases were resolved. With settlements achieved in both pending and pre-litigation matters, the total number of cases settled during the Rashtriya Lok Adalat stood at 1,904, with a cumulative settlement value of ₹12.53 crore.

Officials noted that Lok Adalats play a crucial role in reducing the burden on courts by providing litigants with a speedy, cost-effective, and amicable mode of dispute resolution. The smooth conduct of the proceedings was made possible through the coordinated efforts of DLSA members, Bar Association representatives, judicial staff, court employees, bank officials, police personnel, and other supporting agencies.