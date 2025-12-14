Jalgaon Medical College Hosts Workshop On Spine Surgery And Cadaveric Dissection |

Jalgaon: Orthopaedics is a very diverse field. The bones and disorders of the body can be studied very well with the help of new technology. These workshops will be guiding lights for young doctors and students, stated Dean Dr Girish Thakur.

A one-day workshop on "Spine and Cadaveric Dissection" was organized on Saturday, December 13th, at the Government Medical College and Hospital here, by the Department of Orthopaedics in collaboration with The Spine Foundation, Mumbai, and the Jalgaon District Orthopedic Association.

It was inaugurated by Dean Dr Girish Thakur. Present on the dais were Dr. Raghu Prasad Verma and Dr. Abhay Nene from Mumbai, District President of the Orthopedic Association Dr. Rajesh Patil, Dr. Milind Kolhe, and Head of the Orthopaedics Department of the college, Dr. Rajkumar Suryavanshi.

The dignitaries inaugurated the workshop by lighting the lamp. In his introductory remarks, Dr. Suryavanshi explained the objective behind holding the workshop, stating that the goal is to produce skilled orthopedic surgeons from this college in the future.

A souvenir of the workshop was also released by the dignitaries. Following this, Dean Dr. Thakur said that there is a lot of competition in the medical field. However, one can become a good doctor in society through their conduct and skills. There is a good career in this field.

He also said that teamwork is important, and instead of patients from Jalgaon having to go to metropolitan cities for treatment, this workshop will help create facilities in Jalgaon itself that are comparable to those in metropolitan areas.

The program was attended by Dr. Anushka Nikam and Dr. Anushka Sonar. Dr. Sarang Patekar gave the vote of thanks. Throughout the day, expert doctors from Mumbai also guided students and doctors on various topics during the workshop. Doctors from the Khandesh region were present on this occasion. Dr. Raghu Prasad Verma provided detailed information on the diagnosis and treatment protocols for back pain, as well as back pain disorders and leg pain.

Dr. Sheetal Mohite guided on osteoporosis, its diagnosis, and management protocols, focusing on bone fragility. Regarding rehabilitation for degenerative lumbar spine conditions, Dr. Abhay Nene explained that patients come for treatment when their lumbar vertebrae degenerate at a certain age, but with proper treatment, they can become active again. Dr. Harshal Bamb provided information on cadaveric surgery and techniques. This was followed by group discussions, after which senior doctors provided guidance.