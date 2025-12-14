Service Books Of District & Tehsil-Level Officials To Be Updated In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The service books of government officers and employees at the district and taluka levels will be updated during a drive implemented by the district administration. Briefing the press, Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate said the service books of an additional district collector, 14 deputy district collectors, two accounts officers and a stenographer in Group A; 43 tehsildars, assistant accounts officers and deputy accountants in Group B; and five stenos, 172 clerks, 85 circle officers, 144 talathis, 14 drivers and 108 peons in Group C will be updated.

District Collector Deelip Swami said important events are recorded in the service books of officers and employees, and it is essential that they remain updated. Every officer and employee should remain alert in this regard, he said, adding that service books are the mirror of an individual’s service period.

Good Governance Week will be observed between Dec 19 and 25. Its pre-phase was organised at the district collectorate on Saturday. The drive was inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp by District Collector Swami. Additional District Collector Sambhajirao Adkune, resident Deputy District Collector Vidhate, District Supply Officer Praveen Fulari and other officers and employees were present.

During the drive, various steps were taken, including disposal of applications, clearing complaints on the state portal, CPGrams portal complaint disposal, upgrading citizens’ sanad, disposal of complaints on the PG portal and implementation of an excellent administration system. As part of this initiative, the service books were updated. All officers and employees were given their service books and the list of events to be included in them. They were directed to update the books through the clerks of the concerned establishments.

Swami further said officers and employees often ignore updating their service books due to busy schedules. However, during retirement, several discrepancies arise because the books are not updated on time. Hence, officers and employees should remain alert. After the upgrade, the service books will be made available online, he said.