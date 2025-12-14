 Service Books Of District & Tehsil-Level Officials To Be Updated In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
District Collector Deelip Swami said important events are recorded in the service books of officers and employees, and it is essential that they remain updated

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Service Books Of District & Tehsil-Level Officials To Be Updated In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The service books of government officers and employees at the district and taluka levels will be updated during a drive implemented by the district administration. Briefing the press, Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate said the service books of an additional district collector, 14 deputy district collectors, two accounts officers and a stenographer in Group A; 43 tehsildars, assistant accounts officers and deputy accountants in Group B; and five stenos, 172 clerks, 85 circle officers, 144 talathis, 14 drivers and 108 peons in Group C will be updated.

District Collector Deelip Swami said important events are recorded in the service books of officers and employees, and it is essential that they remain updated. Every officer and employee should remain alert in this regard, he said, adding that service books are the mirror of an individual’s service period. 

Good Governance Week will be observed between Dec 19 and 25. Its pre-phase was organised at the district collectorate on Saturday. The drive was inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp by District Collector Swami. Additional District Collector Sambhajirao Adkune, resident Deputy District Collector Vidhate, District Supply Officer Praveen Fulari and other officers and employees were present.

Swami further said officers and employees often ignore updating their service books due to busy schedules. However, during retirement, several discrepancies arise because the books are not updated on time. Hence, officers and employees should remain alert. After the upgrade, the service books will be made available online, he said.

