Pimpri Chinchwad: Vikrant Bagade Appointed Additional Commissioner Of PCMC

After a wait of one and a half months, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has received an additional commissioner. Vikrant Bagade, Additional Chief Executive Officer from the Rural Development Department, has been appointed as the Additional Commissioner. The order regarding this appointment was issued by Priyanka Kulkarni-Chapwale of the Urban Development Department.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation falls under the 'B' category. Three posts of Additional Commissioners are sanctioned in the corporation. These are divided into two on deputation and one from among the local officers. Pradeep Jambhale-Patil from the Planning Department of the state service, whose deputation to the municipal corporation ended on October 31st, had his services transferred back to his original Finance Department.

However, due to the municipal corporation election work, Jambhale-Patil was relieved from his duties on November 15th. Since then, the post of Additional Commissioner has been vacant. Currently, Vijaykumar Khorate from the Chief Officer cadre and Trupti Sandbhor, also from the Chief Officer cadre of the state service, are working in the third Additional Commissioner post reserved for local officers.

Monica Thakur was appointed as the Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation on October 20. The Revenue and Forest Department had issued orders regarding this. However, due to the lack of an order from the Urban Development Department and because all three Additional Commissioner posts in the municipal corporation were already filled, there was an administrative hurdle in accepting Thakur's joining. It was believed that Thakur's appointment would take place after Jambhale-Patil's service in the municipal corporation ended.

However, instead of Thakur, the state government has appointed Vikrant Bagade, Additional Chief Executive Officer from the Rural Development Department, as the Additional Commissioner. His appointment will be for two years.

PCMC still without a full-time Commissioner

The then Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Shekhar Singh, was transferred to the post of Nashik Kumbh Mela Commissioner on October 7. Subsequently, Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of MahaMetro, was given the additional charge of the Commissioner's post. Hardikar will likely continue to hold the position until the municipal elections are held. Therefore, it is indicated that the municipal corporation will get a full-time commissioner only after the elections.