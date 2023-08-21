Maharashtra: Two Dead, Six Injured After Speeding Container Truck Overturns On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Representative Image | File

At least two persons died and five others were injured after a container truck overturned and collided with five cars on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday morning, said police.

The accident took place in the Khopoli area between 9 am and 10 am, when the container truck was heading to Mumbai from Pune.

According to police, the driver of the container truck lost control over the vehicle due to overspeeding and it crossed the divider and overturned on the Mumbai-Pune lane. “A total of five cars collided with the container truck and two persons including a woman died on the spot,” said an official from Khopoli police station.

The deceased were identified as Bakul Manohar Raut, 46, and Tejswani Bakul Raut, 45, both were residents of Vile Parle in Mumbai.

Injured admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe

The injured have been admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. They have been identified as Arti Gagde, 65, a resident of Vile Parle, Ashmita Khatawkar, 43, a resident of Borivali, Ashish Lokre, 45, Anjana Ganpat Lokre, 73, both are residents of Osmanabad and Padmanabhan and Dwidi, 35, a resident of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

A case of rash driving causing death was registered at Khopoli police station under sections 304 A, 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

