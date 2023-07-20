 Pune: 40 km/hr Speed Limit Fixed For Heavy Vehicles On Mumbai-Bangalore National Highway To Curb Accidents On Navale Bridge
In a meeting held in May, chaired by Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, measures to prevent future accidents on the highway were discussed. The meeting was convened following a tragic accident that claimed four lives.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 10:27 PM IST
Pune City Traffic Branch has taken a significant step to address the issue of frequent accidents on the Mumbai-Bangalore National Highway. In a bid to control the rising number of mishaps, the authorities have issued final orders fixing a speed limit of 40 km/hr for all types of heavy vehicles plying between Katraj Tunnel and Navale Bridge.

Earlier it was decided that to ensure effective enforcement of the new speed limit, the Pune City Traffic Branch will provide two interceptor vehicles to the rural police. These vehicles will be used to stop and penalize vehicles that violate traffic rules and exceed speed limits in the designated area.

Vijay Kumar Magar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune City Traffic Branch informed that the speed limit has been fixed for various heavy vehicles, including tractor-trailer combinations, truck-trailers, articulated vehicles, multi-axle vehicles, and those transporting large goods.

