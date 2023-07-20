Pune: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Predicted In District On Friday; IMD Issues Warning, Schools Holidays Declared |

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for extremely heavy rainfall in the Ghat areas of Pune district today. Residents in these regions are advised to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to ensure safety. Additionally, the IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Ghat areas over the coming weekend, starting from Saturday and continuing through Sunday and Monday.

As the monsoon season intensifies, the weather system has become more active, leading to intensified showers in various parts of the region. Ghat areas are likely to experience intense downpours, which may result in waterlogging, landslides, and flash floods in vulnerable areas.

Advisory by govt

Meanwhile, in view of continuous downpour in parts of Maharashtra and heavy rainfall warning, the state government on Thursday issued an advisory, asking people not to step out of homes unless necessary.

In addition to this, Bhor Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajendra Kachre has taken a crucial step to protect tourists and maintain public safety. An official order has been issued to ban tourists from engaging in an activity involving the lowering of ropes into the waterfall flowing in the Madhe Ghat waterfall area in Kelad-Bhordi village limits of Velha taluka. This ban will be in effect for the next 60 days. The decision to impose this ban stems from observations of certain organizations and organizers releasing tourists from the upper part of the flowing waterfall to the valley below using ropes of 200 to 300 feet. There is a growing concern over the potential risk of accidents and loss of life in this area due to such activities.

To avert any tragic incidents and ensure the safety of visitors, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate has issued this order, strictly prohibiting such practices in the vicinity of the waterfall. The ban applies to all individuals and organizations participating in or organizing the activity.

In light of this directive, the local authorities will be closely monitoring the area to ensure strict compliance with the ban. Any violations of this order will be met with penalties and fines on the organizing bodies and participating tourists. The order also stipulates that legal action may be taken against those found in violation, invoking Section 188 of the Code 1908, Disaster Management Act 2005, and relevant sections of the Forest Act.

"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a heavy rainfall warning for some districts in the state. There has been a downpour for the last two days as well. The citizens should not venture out unnecessarily," the government said in its advisory.

Two-day holiday declared for schools

In view of overnight heavy rainfall in the hilly region of some talukas in Maharashtra's Pune district, the local administration declared a two-day holiday for schools in these areas from Thursday, an official said.

District collector, Rajesh Deshmukh, who is also the chairman of the Pune district disaster management authority, issued the order on Thursday morning for the schools that are located in the difficult and hilly terrain, a statement issued by the district administration said.

A total of 355 schools in Ambegaon, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Purandar, Mulshi and Maval talukas did not open on Thursday, and will remain closed on Friday as well, it said.

The block education officers in the district have been tasked with ensuring the safety of children, the administration said.

The ghat section of Lonavala in Maval taluka recorded 273 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8 am, while the hilly areas of Lavasa in Mulshi taluka recorded 143 mm of rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

