Pune: Dengue Cases Surge In City Amidst Monsoon, First Dengue-Related Death Reported

With the advent of monsoon, Pune is grappling with a concerning rise in suspected dengue cases, reaching a total of 110 in July, with 12 of them being confirmed diagnoses. Unfortunately, this month has witnessed the first dengue-related death, casting a shadow over the city.



Taking a proactive stance, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken stringent action against factors contributing to dengue's spread. Notices have been issued to 547 individuals across the city, holding them responsible for promoting mosquito breeding, and they collectively face fines totaling Rs 1 lakh 23 thousand 900.



Dr. Suryakant Deokar, Assistant Health Officer of the Municipal Corporation, highlighted that no dengue cases were reported from April to June. However, in May, 27 suspected cases emerged, which increased to 54 in June. This month, the number of suspected patients has further escalated to 110, including 12 confirmed cases.



Tragically, July has marked the city's first dengue-related death this year. Furthermore, the health department has detected three cases of chikungunya so far.

Public urged to take preventive measures

As a precautionary measure, the health department is intensifying inspections in open spaces of various societies, hotels, and establishments to eliminate water accumulation, a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Offenders found responsible for facilitating mosquito breeding face penalties and fines.



The public is strongly urged to be proactive in combating dengue. Regularly changing water in coolers and fridges, as well as ensuring there is no water accumulation on house terraces or in the vicinity, are critical preventive measures. To raise awareness, inspection teams have been deployed at regional office levels, conducting regular checks and administering mosquito-repelling measures in areas prone to water accumulation.



The municipal corporation emphasized citizen participation in supporting preventive efforts to effectively combat the dengue outbreak and safeguard the well-being of the community. Public cooperation and adherence to preventive measures play a vital role in curbing the spread of dengue and ensuring a healthy and safe environment for all.

