Pune: 2 Suspects Held For Bike Theft In Kothrud Turns Out To Be Wanted Criminals Of NIA With Bounty Money Of ₹5 Lakh Each

Two men caught by the Pune police on Tuesday for suspected bike theft are wanted by NIA in a Rajasthan state case and carry a reward of 5 lakhs each

Two suspects, who have been apprehended by the police in connection with a vehicle theft case in Kothrud, are originally from Rajasthan. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously registered a case against these individuals in Rajasthan, leading them to abscond and seek refuge in Pune. The Commissioner of Police, Ritesh Kumar, has confirmed that the arrested suspects, identified as Imran Khan and Yunus Saki, are currently undergoing a thorough interrogation.



Police caught them during routine patrolling

During a routine patrolling, police constables Pradeep Chavan and Amol Najan from Kothrud police station noticed three individuals attempting to steal a motorbike, prompting their suspicion. As a result, Imran Khan and Yunus Saki were apprehended, while a third accomplice managed to escape and is currently being pursued.



Upon further investigation, the residence where Khan and Saki were residing was searched, leading to the seizure of one cartridge, four mobile phones, and a laptop. The NIA had previously filed a case against Khan, Saki, and their associate during their investigations in Rajasthan. Following the case filing, the suspects had dispersed, prompting the NIA to announce a reward of ₹5 lakh for any information leading to their apprehension.



Search underway to ascertain their activities during one-and-a-half-year stay in Pune



Authorities are currently conducting an in-depth investigation into the suspects' activities during their one-and-a-half-year stay in Pune. Commissioner Ritesh Kumar mentioned that the focus is on identifying individuals or groups with whom the suspects might have been in contact during their time in the city.



In another related development, it has been discovered that the accused individuals, who were on the NIA's radar, had connections with a terrorist organization known as Sufa in Ratlam. Their involvement in anti-national activities led to a case being registered by the NIA. However, Khan and Saki had managed to escape from Ratlam and were later arrested in Pune.

