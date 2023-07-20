 Madhya Pradesh: Two Terror Suspects Wanted By NIA Held In Pune
Madhya Pradesh: Two Terror Suspects Wanted By NIA Held In Pune

While checking was on, one of the suspects managed to run away.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Pune police have arrested two persons wanted by National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their involvement in terror-related activities, officials said on Wednesday. A local court has sent them in police custody till July 25.

The two, identified as Mohammad Imran alias Mohammad Yunus Khan (23) and Mohammad Yunus alias Mohammad Yakub Saki (24), hail from Ratlam and work as graphic designers, the police said in the court. Both carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, they had said.

According to police, three persons were apprehended by a patrolling team in the wee hours of Tuesday on the suspicion that they were trying to steal a motorcycle in Kothrud area of the city. While checking was on, one of the suspects managed to run away.

