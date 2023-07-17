Madhya Pradesh: Explosives Recovery In Raj: NIA In Ratlam To Probe SUFA

Representative Pic |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid in Ratlam in connection with recovery of explosives at Nimbahera village in Rajasthan.

On Monday, the team arrived to investigate the case related to the banned SUFA organisation. In March 2022, members of the organization were caught with explosives in Nimbahera, Rajasthan. The team is investigating the house and farmhouse of Imran, the mastermind of the case. He is currently in jail.

The Ratlam connection of terrorists came to the fore after they were caught with explosives in Nimbahera, Rajasthan. Acting in Ratlam, STF teams of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan arrested half-a-dozen accused associated with SUFA and involved in the terror conspiracy.

The NIA team had come to Ratlam 10 months ago in case related to terror and terror funding. After completing the investigation, the investigating agency filed a charge sheet against 11 accused in the Special NIA Court of Jaipur. They are accused of conspiring to carry out terrorist activities in Jaipur.

Flashback: Serial blasts were planned in Jaipur

On March 30, 2022, terrorists Zuber, Altamas, and Saifullah were caught with explosives and bomb-making material in Nimbahera village of Rajasthan. They were planning serial blasts in Jaipur. Their Ratlam connection too came to fore. All of them were associated with SUFA organisation. Rajasthan ATS and Ratlam police arrested four accused, including gang leader Imran.

Imran Sharif hatched conspiracy to spread terror with his other accomplices. He trained his aide into making IEDs in meetings at his farmhouse. Imran had collected the material from local market to make the IEDs.

The ATS team also recovered suspicious material from Imran's house and farmhouse. The NIA team had reached Ratlam to investigate the matter. More than 20 members, including senior officers, had reached Ratlam to probe the network.

Sufa has been involved in two murder cases

KAPIL MURDER CASE: In September 2014, Congress leader Yasmin Sherani was shot at by the accused. Later the radicals created a ruckus forcing administration to clamp curfew. Radicals had shot Bajrang Dal leader Kapil Rathod and his hotel worker Pukhraj at Mhow Road bus stand. TARUN MURDER: On the night of September 21, 2017, Tarun Sankhla of Lambi Gali on College Road was murdered by two youths riding an Activa. Police had arrested Ayaz Idris, Salman alias Pappan' Khan Pathan of Chingipura. During interrogation, it was revealed that the duo was associated with SUFA, a radical organisation.

SUFA began in Ratlam in 2012

It is said that SUFA organisation was launched in Ratlam in 2012 by 40 to 45 youths. Later, 70 more youths of Ratlam joined it. The organisation was started by Asjad and Zuber. Their aim was to keep Muslims connected by propagating Islam, but later they started misleading the youth.

