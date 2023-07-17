Madhya Pradesh: NIA Raid In Ratlam To Probe Terrorist Organisation

Representative Picture

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) once again conducted a raid in Ratlam of Madhya Pradesh in connection with the recovery of explosives at Nimbahera village in Rajasthan.

On Monday, the team arrived here to investigate the case related to the banned SUFA organisation.

In March 2022, members of the organisation were caught with explosives in Nimbahera, Rajasthan. The team is investigating the house and farmhouse of Imran, the mastermind associated with this case, and currently, he is in jail.

The Ratlam connection of the terrorists came to the fore after they were caught with explosives in Nimbahera, Rajasthan. Acting in Ratlam, the STF teams of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan arrested half a dozen accused associated with SUFA and involved in the terrorist conspiracy.

The NIA team had come to Ratlam 10 months ago when the case was related to terror and terror funding. After completing the investigation, the investigating agency filed a charge sheet against 11 accused in the Special NIA Court of Jaipur. All 11 accused are accused of conspiring to carry out terrorist activities in Jaipur.

