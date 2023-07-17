Indore: Plant A Sapling To Celebrate Hariyali Amavasya In True Sense  

Indore: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Hariyali Amavasya In True Sense | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Holding great importance for the Hindus, Hariyali Amavasya signifies religious celebration considered auspicious for worshipping ancestors.

The festival dedicated to Lord Shiva is being celebrated in the city today. The Amavasya that occurs during the month of Shravan is known as Hariyali Amavasya.

On this day Radha Krishna is also worshipped and devotees will be visiting Iskcon and other Radha Krishna temples in the city. The Hariyali Amavasya denotes the greenery that covers the earth and embraces the rainy season.

Tithi For Hariyali Amavasya

Tithi Begins: July 16 10:08 PM

Tithi Ends: July 18 12:01 AM

Many activists see this festival as an opportunity to plant saplings as well, as this is a suitable time for plants to grow well. The city will witness multiple programmes arranged by various associations and activists along with the celebration of the third Shravan Somavar.

“Hariyali Amavasya gives the message of importance of environment protection and making the earth green. Trees and plants are a unique gift of nature full of living energy, which not only give oxygen to everyone but also keep the environment pure and balanced.

Today, when the weather is changing all over the world, this Amavasya is not just a religious festival. Rather, it is also a festival of resolution to make the earth green,” said environmentalist Swapnil Vyas.

Read Also Indore: West Discom MD Asks Staff To Work Towards Consumer Satisfaction

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)