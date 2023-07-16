Indore: West Discom MD Asks Staff To Work Towards Consumer Satisfaction

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Managing director of West Discom, Amit Tomar held a video conference with electrical engineers of 15 districts including Indore. He said engineers posted in all the districts should work seriously. The superintending engineer should review the work daily and the target should be completed on time. New service connections should be provided on time.

He also directed that applications pending for two or three weeks must be addressed on a priority basis. Tomar said that new service connections should be provided on time. He instructed to inspect, maintain and update information on the IPEC and SPEC models.

He called upon the staff to work towards increasing consumer satisfaction. He said for this it is necessary that the bills be error-free, so more attention should be paid to the accuracy of reading, punching etc. Tripping should be reduced, meters should be verified in rural areas and towns. Damaged meters or damaged cable should be replaced on time.

The managing director also asked to make a daily target for revenue collection so that there is no pressure in the last week of the month.

