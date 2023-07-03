Indore: West Discom To Take Part In Smart Meters' Workshop In Haryana

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop related to smart meters will be organised from July 3 to 5 at the Smart Grid Knowledge Center in Manesar, Haryana, under the aegis of Power Grid Corporation of India, an apex body affiliated to the Union Ministry of Power in which the West Discom will also take part and present their Smart Meter Control Center and its implementations.

Amit Tomar, managing director West Discom said that Naveen Gupta, in-charge of the Smart Meter Control Centre at Pologround, will take part in the event. He will give a presentation on the need of smart meters across the country, area-specific priority, increasing revenue and consumer convenience, reducing line losses, and the success of smart meter scheme of West Discom in collecting various types of data.

He said that about four lakh smart meters have been successfully installed in Indore region. Mhow has become the first fully smart metered city in the state.

Smart Grid Knowledge Centre (SGKC) has been established by POWERGRID at Manesar, Haryana under the aegis of Ministry of Power, Government of India. The knowledge center is equipped with real life working models of smart grid attributes like Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Outage Management System (OMS), Renewables Integration, AC/DC Microgrids, Power Quality, Smart Home Automation etc.