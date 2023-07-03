Indore: With Amendment In Eligibility Rules, Most Seats Lying Vacant

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Management Studies, which amended the eligibility rules in its recently introduced course of MBA in public health management, could only enrol 12-15 students during the month-long counselling, even though there are 60 seats.

As per the amended rules, only candidates who have done MBBS, BDS and nursing are now eligible for the course. Those who have done other medical courses are considered ineligible, which includes BUMS, BHMS and others. Now a crisis has arisen in front of the university regarding filling the vacant seats.

After getting approval from UGC, IMS of DAVV decided to run MBA public health management course. The syllabus was prepared last year, but the session had already started. Later it was decided to give admission for the session 2023-24. In all 60 seats were kept in the course.

Earlier, admission rules for the public health management programme were on the lines of an MBA in hospital administration. But in May, the IMS amended the eligibility rules, giving priority to candidates who have completed MBBS, BDS and Nursing. The course was kept in the non-CUET category.

Registrations for counselling started in the third week of May and 40-42 applications were received within three weeks. However, many of the applicants had done Unani, Homeopathy, and Physiotherapy. After scrutiny of applications only 12-15 applicants were given admission, and the rest were rejected.

IMS director Dr Sangeeta Jain said that applications have been called again for the vacant seats of MBA public health management. Registration and submission of documents is to be done by July 12. The counselling would be held on July 15.

Read Also Indore: Illegal Farmhouse On Ceiling Land Demolished