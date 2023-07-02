 Indore: Illegal Farmhouse On Ceiling Land Demolished
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation demolished an illegal construction on ceiling land on Saturday morning. Building officer Ghazal Khanna said that a farmhouse illegally built by Islam Patel on the ceiling land was removed.

Armed with JCBs and poclian machines, several IMC men reached the spot at around 6 am demolished the building.

FP Photo

According to IMC officials halls and rooms were made on about 1,500 square feet of area but the land measures over 40,000 square feet. The remaining area had a swimming pool and garden.

During the proceedings, deputy commissioner Lata Aggarwal, building officer Ghazal Khanna, removal officer Ashwin Janvade and others were present on the spot.

article-image

