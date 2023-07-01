Indore: GST Amnesty Scheme Extended For Three More Months

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The last date of the GST Amnesty Scheme that was to end on Friday has been extended for three more months, as had been demanded by large number of tax payers and tax consultants. Now the last date is September 30.

GST Amnesty Scheme was brought in on March 31 of this year by Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). The objective of the scheme was to help those taxpayers whose registration had been cancelled before 31/12/2022 and they were deprived of submitting revocation application and appeal within the prescribed time limit.

Also, for those whose annual returns GSTR-9/9C, composition dealers GSTR-4 and those who had voluntarily cancelled their registrations for the years 2017-18 to 2021-22 due to any reason but did not file final return GSTR-10 in time.

Under the scheme the benefit was given to such taxpayers not to pay heavy penalty. Certain prescribed criteria conditions were also added in the scheme. The due date of the scheme was set June 30, 2023.