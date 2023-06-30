MP Weather Update: Heavy Rains To Go On 2-Day Break After Wet Friday

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon is in full gear in the state, with heavy rains lashing capital Bhopal, Gwalior-Chambal & Ujjain divisions.

Bhopal woke up to a rainy morning on Friday. The sun shone for half an hour, but soon clouds took over. Ujjain, too, witnessed a rainy day.

Maximum 3 inches of water fell in Ratlam, Gwalior, Shivpuri in 24 hours.

Meteorologists said, heavy rains will go on a two-day break from July 1 and will return after that.

Read Also Bhopal: New Faces From MP May Be Inducted Into Union Cabinet After Its Expansion

Earlier on Thursday, there was a leak in Dungaria Dam of Seoni, due to which two villages were evacuated. At the same time, the Jabalpur-Itarsi railway track was flooded. Due to this, more than two dozen trains were cancelled or were diverted.

The water level of Narmada river is increasing rapidly in Jabalpur and Narsinghpur. The water level of Narmada river at Sethani Ghat in Narmadapuram has increased by more than 14 feet in 30 hours till Thursday evening. District administration and rescue team are on alert. Roads were flooded in Damoh. At the same time, many localities in Ashok Nagar were also flooded, due to which people had to resort to boats.

Read Also 6 Beautiful Resorts In Madhya Pradesh You Must Visit To Relish Monsoon Glory

Bhopal records 140.1mm rainfall normal

Bhopal has recorded 140.1mm of normal rain 140.1mm rainfall so far. In June, Bairagarh recorded 194.9mm rainfall while Berasia recorded 132.6mm and Kolar recorded 92.9mm. The district has a total 420.4mm. Average rainfall is 140.1mm.

According to meteorological department, moderate rain with lightning are likely to continue in Bhind, Datia, Ratangarh, Sheopur Kalan, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, Ratlam, Dholawad, Vidisha, Gwalior & Shivpuri( Kuno NP).

Read Also Prime Minister flags off 5 Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) Station