Viral Video: Jabalpur Bride Makes Entry On Tractor, Leaves Guests Stunned

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): You must have seen several instagram reels of brides making dancing entries, however, a bride in Jabalpur changed the trend as she drove a tractor to her wedding venue!
Her message was clear: Women can do everything, be it farming or driving a tractor!
A video of the incident is going viral on social media.
The girl, Shivani, is a resident of Damoh and married Akhil Patel, a resident of Jamunia village in Patan. The wedding ceremony was being held in Nunsar village. As Shivani drove tractor to the venue, with her brothers on side seats, the guests started looking her with wide open eyes!
Shivani said that she wanted to send a message that women should also come forward in the farming sector. She herself helps her family in farming.
