Madhya Pradesh: Husband Smashes Wife's Head With Stone In Jabalpur, Arrested

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly bludgeon his wife with a stone at Rajul City in Jabalpur on Wednesday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Suman Vishwakarma. She was found dead at her residence.
Accused Nand Kishor Vishwakarma managed to flee the crime scene, but was later arrested. Sanjeev Nagar Police is currently interrogating him to find the reason behind his motive.
