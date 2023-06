Prime Minister flags off 5 Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) Station

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister flagged off 5 Vande Bharat Express trains for different cities from Rani Kamlapati Railway (Bhopal) station on June 27, 2023. The inaugurated Vande Bharat Express are:

1. Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal)-Indore Vande Bharat Express

2. Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

3. Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express

4. Dharwar- Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

5. Goa (Madgaon) - Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai New Vande Bharat Express Inaugural Special arrived CSMT Mumbai at 21.20 hrs.

At Panvel Prashant Thakur, MLA, Panvel and at Thane Rajan Vichare MP, Thane welcome the Vande Bharat Express.

At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Deepak Kesarkar Hon'ble Minister, Education and Marathi Language, Govt. of Maharashtra; Mangal Prabhat Lodha Hon'ble Minister of Tourism, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of Maharashtra; Rahul Shewale Member Parliament; Krupal Tumane Member Parliament; Smt. Yamini Jadhav MLA; Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway; Rajnish Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division and other dignitaries welcome the Vande Bharat Express.