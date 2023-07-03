Indore: June Sees Highest Distribution Of Electricity In City This Year 

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): About 35 crore units of electricity have been distributed in the city in June, which is the highest in any month of the year so far.

West Discom officials said that in the 30 days of June last year, this figure was around 33.69 crore units which is 1.3 crore less.

From June 12 to 15 June, 1.27 crore to 1.34 crore units of electricity was distributed daily.

The highest demand of 630 MW power was recorded on June 13 this year which is 45 MW more than the highest daily demand last year of 585 MW recorded on June 9.

In the month of June this year, maximum power distribution in a month, maximum power distribution in a day and maximum demand of 630 MW was recorded, said officials.