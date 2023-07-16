Bhopal: Farmer Run Over By City Bus, Driver Arrested | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A city bus rushing at a high speed ran over a man on Sunday morning, in the Ratibad locality of the city, the police said.

The police added that they have arrested the driver.

Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) Hemant Shrivastava said that the man who lost his life in the accident was Avanti Dohare (40), a native of Kajlikheda. He was a farmer and a member of the forest committee.

His brother Sonu Dohare told the police that he owned a farm field in Ratibad and had left home on Sunday morning to take stock of the farm field. As he reached near Sarvar village, a city bus rushing at a high speed rammed into his bike from rear. The vehicle even ran over him, killing him on spot.

The locals rushed to the spot and took Dohare to Hamidia hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival. The cops were informed, who probed the case and arrested the bus driver swiftly. They also sent the body for post-mortem.

SHO Shrivastava said that Dohare left behind his wife and two daughters.