Bhopal: Corporator, Constable Exchange Blows Over Collision Of Vehicles | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable posted at the 23rd battalion rammed his motorcycle into the car of a corporator based in Shahpura on Saturday noon. Argument between the two assumed a fierce form and they got involved in a scuffle. The matter was reported to Shahpura police.

According to Shahpura police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Bhadoria, corporator Arvind Verma told police that he was turning his vehicle in front of his house at about 3 pm on Saturday. Police constable Kamlesh Vishwakarma, who was passing from there, rammed his bike into his car.

Verma said Vishwakarma misbehaved with him and made casteist remark. Vishwakarma, in turn, alleged that Verma assaulted him after the collision.

SHO Bhadoria said that both were sent for medical check-up after which the picture would become clear in the case and the probe will advance further.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)