Indore: IIT-I Opens Its Door To Students, Faculties Of Govt Engineering Colleges In State

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Here is good news coming straight out of IIT Indore for students and teaching staff in different government engineering colleges in the state.

This institute will select a batch of 50 students every year for a month-long certificate course.

There will be an entrance test for admission to this course. “We believe it is our duty to serve the state and the region where we are situated and hence, we have decided to provide an opportunity to faculties and students of government engineering colleges of Madhya Pradesh to get enrolled in a month-long training programme at IIT Indore,” said Prof Suhas Joshi, IIT-I director, during the 11th convocation ceremony of the institute held on Saturday.

Along with the training programme, students pursuing their last year of bachelor's degree and PhD scholars might get a chance to stay on the IIT campus working on their research and avail the top-class facilities of their advanced laboratories. Joshi added, "50 final-year undergraduate students of GECs will get an opportunity to undertake BTech projects and courses during their 8th semester while staying at the IIT campus."

The institute is also opening admissions to part-time PhD programmes under the 'College Teacher Category' for young faculty members of GECs of MP. A total of 554 students graduated from the institute. Dr Volker Epping, president of Leibniz University, Hannover, Germany was invited as the chief guest along with Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, chairman of Axilor Ventures and co-founder of Infosys who was invited as guest of honour. Prof Deepak Phatak chairman board of governors was also present during the convocation.

Laying foundation for phase 3 development

The third phase of the development of IIT Indore has started and during this phase development works worth Rs 500 crores would be executed. In the coming years, the institute will not only have an advanced laboratory with top-notch technology but will also come up with various academic buildings and incubation centres. A centre of excellence is also being developed under the same.

Bringing culture together along with technology

Dr Volker Epping said, “We have been trading knowledge and science with the institute since 2016 under which several professors come to visit Germany and our professors visit India every year to exchange technology and scientific research based on shared interests. This also allows us to embrace a new culture.”

R&D projects worth Rs 395 crores

Joshi said, "We have undertaken around 515 R&D projects worth Rs 395 crores from different funding agencies and over 300 consulting projects worth Rs 14 crores till date. Out of the 91 patents filed, we have been granted 20 of them."

Read Also IIT Indore Develops Process To Produce Green Hydrogen From PET Plastic Waste

MEDAL WINNERS

President of India Gold Medal: Purnadip Chakrabani (B tech CSE): I joined IIT in 2019 to pursue my B tech in Computer Science. I have joined Oracle Bangalore for now but I have different plans to continue my higher studies and to have my start-up. This is my learning phase and after that, I will start something of my own.

Purnadip’s father Purnendu Chakrabani, was extremely proud of his achievement. “We never pressured him, he was very clear of his goals. He first joined electrical and then changed to computer science,” the senior Chakrabani said.

Buti Foundation Gold Medal: Srijita Pal (MSc Chemistry): I got the Buti foundation gold medal, which is given to the best female candidate in all post-graduation programmes. I am from the Department of chemistry and my research is on cancer medicine; to cure patients as quickly as possible. I am still working on the project. I am going to California for further studies and to continue my research on medicines and technology. Srijita’s mother said, “I am proud of her, she is excelling in her life and making us feel great.”

PH Holder Gold Medal (Best thesis): Jaspreet Kaur: – I joined IIT Indore in 2017 to complete my doctorate in Biotechnology with the support of my in-laws and husband. I did my research on Nanomedicines, a technique for helping patients with cancer, HIV and tuberculosis. This is a project to reduce the side effects of the diseases and to increase the survival rates. These medicines have been experimented on mice and the results are good and we are further working on it. I would love to research different topics in future. I have a total of 6 publications and 4 are in the pipeline. Dr Abhjeet was my supervisor and to learn and work with him was a great pleasure.

Jaspreet Kaur’s father-in-law Balram Singh has served Indore as a traffic sub-inspector for 41 years and also looked after the family. He supported his daughter-in-law in her further studies to the hilt. “I am very proud of her achievement,” he said.

Read Also IIT Indore Develops Process To Produce Green Hydrogen From PET Plastic Waste

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)