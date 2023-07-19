Pune: Locked Toilets Spark Outcry in Bavdhan, Citizens Demand Urgent Action from PMC

As the issue of locked public toilets continues to plague the community, the citizens of Bavdhan are raising their voices in unison, demanding urgent action from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The non-availability of accessible toilets has become a daily struggle for people, affecting their mobility and jeopardizing their safety.

While speaking with FPJ, Anjali, a resident and mother, expressed her frustration, saying, "As a woman, finding a safe and clean toilet is a constant worry. The locked toilets in our area leave us with no option but to either hold it in or resort to using unhygienic alternatives. It's demeaning and unfair that our basic needs are being neglected."

For working women and students, the lack of functional public toilets poses even greater challenges, said Nisha, a young professional. She added, "During my daily commute, I am always anxious about finding a toilet. It's degrading to have to ask strangers or establishments for restroom access. The authorities need to understand that safe and accessible toilets are a matter of dignity and public welfare."

Women are forced to venture into isolated or unfamiliar areas

The situation has also raised serious safety concerns, as women are forced to venture into isolated or unfamiliar areas in search of suitable facilities. Vandana, a concerned citizen, pointed out, "Locking public toilets puts women's safety at risk. Many of us have faced uncomfortable and potentially dangerous situations while desperately seeking a restroom. It's high time the authorities prioritize our safety and well-being."

Bavdhan people are urging the PMC to take immediate action, whether by converting the locked E-toilets into manual ones or installing new, functional facilities. They emphasize that public spaces must be designed with inclusivity in mind, catering to the needs of all citizens, regardless of gender.

"Women should not have to compromise their safety and dignity due to the negligence of authorities. It's time for the PMC to step up and address this pressing issue," asserted Sunita, a local resident.

Rajesh Sharma, a long-time resident, expressed his exasperation, saying, "It's a shame that we have to fight for such a basic necessity. The authorities must understand that functional public toilets are essential for the well-being of the entire community. We've waited long enough; now we need action!"

Lack of response leaves residents disillusioned

Residents have tirelessly lodged complaints with the PMC, hoping for a resolution, but the lack of response has left them disillusioned and angry.

"The fact that the PMC has turned a blind eye to our repeated pleas is insulting," said Arjun Khanna, a concerned citizen. "We pay our taxes, and we deserve better facilities. It's time they acknowledge their negligence and take real steps to fix this," she added.

As locked toilets remain a glaring problem, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities are also facing immense hardships. The absence of accessible restrooms is not only inconvenient but also discriminatory, perpetuating inequalities within the community.

"Public toilets are not a luxury; they are a basic human right," stated Fatima Khan, a vocal advocate. "The current situation is a clear violation of our rights and dignity. We demand that the PMC immediately unlock and maintain these facilities, ensuring that everyone can use them safely and comfortably."

In addition to raising concerns about the locked toilets, citizens are also questioning the wisdom of high-tech E-toilets that are left idle while the community suffers. Many argue that the installation of simpler, manual toilets would have been more practical and cost-effective.

"It's evident that the E-toilet project has failed us," commented Anand Kapoor, a resident. "The authorities should prioritize functionality over fancy technology. We need toilets that work, not just ones that look good on paper," she added.

Krunnal Gharre, a representative from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), strongly voiced his concerns, stating, "I lodged a complaint on June 29 and sent a follow-up notice on July 13, highlighting the long-standing issue. Moreover, elected representatives have been raising this matter since 2020, as evident in multiple reports available on Google. Regrettably, there has been no meaningful action taken beyond mere requests and appeals. We are now pursuing the legal route because this is not just about a simple complaint; it is a matter of self-respect and dignity for every individual who has had to endure the distressing scenario I described."

We tried to contact Asha Raut, Deputy Commissioner, PMC Solid Waste Management Department regarding the issue but she did not respond till the time of publishing.

