Pune: Punit Balan Group's Arjun Kadhe, Ankita Gosavi Honored With Shiv Chhatrapati Award |

Lawn tennis player Arjun Kadhe and athlete Ankita Gosavi, both associated with the Punit Balan Group, have achieved remarkable feats in their respective sports, earning them well-deserved recognition. Their exceptional performances have been honoured with the prestigious Shiv Chhatrapati State Sports Awards.

The Punit Balan Group, led by the young entrepreneur Punit Balan, has been a pillar of support for athletes, signing cooperation agreements with numerous sportsmen. The group provides financial assistance, sports guidance, travel facilities, health services, and food, enabling athletes to compete both nationally and internationally. Arjun Kadhe and Ankita Gosavi are among the beneficiaries of this comprehensive support.

Expressing his gratitude, Arjun Kadhe said, "I qualified for this award only because of Punit Balan Group's cooperation. Having their support makes you feel like someone is standing firmly behind you, allowing me to focus entirely on my game. I am thankful to them for the opportunity, and with their continued support, I aim to compete in the Grand Slam tournament next year."

Ankita Gosavi shared her appreciation, "As part of a middle-class family, meeting the expenses, food, and materials for competitions was challenging. But thanks to the support of the Punit Balan Group, I received immense assistance. I am grateful beyond words for their unwavering backing."

Punit Balan, President of the group, expressed delight for both athletes, stating, "Ankita and Arjun are ecstatic to receive the award from the Government of Maharashtra. They are sporting prodigies, and we are committed to providing them with unyielding support through the Punit Balan Group to further elevate their achievements."

Read Also Pune: District School Bus Safety Committee Prioritizes Student Safety

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)