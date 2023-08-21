1.45 Lakh New Power Connections In Pune Zone Since January

Representative Image |

Mahavitaran, operating within the Pune Zone, has achieved a milestone by providing a total of 1.45 lakh new electricity connections from January to August 14, 2023. This includes various categories such as domestic, commercial, industrial, and others, with 1,25,211 household connections, 16,621 commercial connections, 2,304 industrial connections, and 1,688 connections under diverse categories.

This initiative to expedite new electricity connections gained substantial momentum due to the emphasis placed by State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on streamlining the process. In response, Mahavitaran, led by Chairman and Managing Director Lokesh Chandra, took proactive measures to accelerate the provision of new power connections while ensuring a steady supply of electricity meters. Sanjay Taksande, the Director (Operation), has been consistently monitoring the availability of meters and the progress of new electricity connections.

This expedited process is contingent upon the submission of requisite documentation and the firm quotation amount.

Rajendra Pawar, Chief Engineer of Pune Zone at Mahavitaran, emphasized, "This streamlined approach seamlessly aligns with the government's 'Ease of Living' initiative. We are committed to promptly implementing new electricity connections in both urban and rural areas, eliminating any unnecessary delays. Mahavitaran has enabled the establishment of new electricity connections within the timeframe of 24 hours in urban areas and 48 hours in rural regions."

